Community mourns loss after fatal crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash on Highway 79 Wednesday in Blount County took the lives of two little girls and their grandmother. Thursday, the community is mourning.

Seven-year-old Sierra Grace Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her sister, 5-year-old Maddison Ava Thomas was transported to St. Vincent’s Blount Hospital where she later died. The driver of the vehicle was their grandmother, Deana Whitfield. She was airlifted to UAB after the accident where she died.

“I don’t know what to say, you know? It hurt me so bad to see that … They were just getting started in life, you know?” said Leonard Kirkland. He was first on the scene when two vehicles crashed head on on Highway 79 yesterday near his home. He saw Deana Whitfield in the car and heard her cries for help

“The lady was hollering, you know, help my kids,” he explained.

Whitfield’s grandchildren, Sierra and Maddison Thomas were also in the car.

“There’s nothing I can say, cause I couldn’t do anything. I tried, but I couldn’t do anything,” said Kirkland.

Sierra Grace Thomas was 7 years old. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Sierra was a very sweet girl, very genuine. Just a smile that would radiate the hall, radiate the classroom. Someone who just brought a lot of joy to our school,” said Joseph Whited, principal at Cleveland Elementary School.

Sierra was a first grader there. Whited said he knew her well.

“From being in and out of the classrooms as well as afternoon pickup​. She was one that was picked up fairly early most days, so you know, getting to walk her to her car every single day. And obviously, it’s a smile that our school and community will definitely miss,” said Whited.

Her sister Maddison was 5 years old. She was transported to St Vincent’s Blount Hospital where she later died. Her friends called her Maddi. She was in the RISE preschool program in Cleveland and would have started first grade next year.

“It’s been tough for not only our school but as well our community. It’s something that’s … that’s really … it’s hit everybody,” said Whited.

The girls’ grandmother, Deana Whitfield, was flown to UAB after the accident where she later died as well. The only survivors were the 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle and an infant sibling of Sierra and Maddison’s.

An account has been set up to collect donations for the Thomas/Morrison family at Hometown Bank in Oneonta. Donations are accepted at any branch location or by mail using the address below.

Hometown Bank

P.O. Box 397

Oneonta, AL 35121

ATTN: Sheena