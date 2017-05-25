Execution set for Thursday of Tommy Arthur

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tommy Arthur, now 75 years old, is set to die by lethal injection.

Because of the appeals process, he’s been on death row for more than 30 years. Tonight is his eighth execution date and may be the last.

He was convicted of the murder-for-hire of Troy Wicker of Muscle Shoals in 1982. The latest appeal by Arthur’s attorneys out of New York is that the sedative in the lethal injection is unreliable. So far, the courts haven’t intervened in stopping this eighth execution date.

Victim Services Coordinator Wanda Miller says the length of this process is difficult for the victim’s family.

“All of the appeals and all of the stays and all of the focus being on the rights of the inmate, families must feel that the attention is being taken away from the victim,” Miller said. “Victims often do get frustrated going through this whole process and being asked to be patient and being put off over and over and over again.”

She has hope the appeals process may soon be shortened.

A bill made it through the legislature that would require appeals to be filed more timely and also filed simultaneously. Governor Ivey is expected to sign it into law tomorrow.

WIAT will have a crew at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore to bring you that latest on an execution date set for tonight.