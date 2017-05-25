Former UA professor charged with receiving and possessing child pornography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former University of Alabama professor Nikos Pappas was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, according to Acting United States Attorney Robert O. Posey.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged the 41-year-old of Tuscaloosa of receiving child pornography on a computer at his residence between January 2014 and September 2016. They also charged him with possessing child pornography on a second computer found at his university office during the same time period.

Pappas is scheduled for arraignment on June 15.

According to the plea agreement prosecutors made with Pappas, there were over 100 videos of child pornography found on the laptop at his residence. Some of the videos depicted sexual acts with very young children.

The agreement also states that the second computer contained more than 150 images and around 25 videos of child pornography.

The penalty for receiving child pornography is 5-20 years and a $250 thousand dollar fine. The penalty for possessing child pornography is 20 years in prison with a $250 thousand dollar fine.