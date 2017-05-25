New law restores some felons’ right to vote in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some felons in Alabama will be able to vote again after a new bill was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.

The Definition of Moral Turpitude Act now defines what felony convictions may temporarily restrict someone from voting.

In Alabama, certain crimes of moral turpitude can keep someone from voting. Until now, only a handful of convictions were listed, leaving the unlisted convictions up to potentially different interpretations across county lines.

Former Tuscaloosa mayoral candidate Stepfon Lewis had to go through hoops to have his voter rights restored in order to get on the ballot or cast his vote.

His 1992 drug conviction is not on the new list of offenses. He believes the new law will make it easier for others who fall into the same category.

“You just kind of feel like your voice will never be heard and you’re not really full-fledged, you don’t belong,” said Lewis.

After turning his life around, Lewis worried the mistake in his past would always hurt his ability to shape the future.

“There’s some things you don’t know how big they are until you don’t have them anymore,” said Lewis.

For programs who help convicts get back on their feet, the new law provides clarity.

“It’s consistent throughout the state, it helps re-entry programs that are helping people in different counties,” said Katie Mitchell, a case manager at the Dannon Project in Birmingham.

Mitchell said regaining the ability to vote is a big step forward for those with a previous conviction.

“When we get these people to get ownership to their community and they feel like they’re a part of Birmingham and they’re invested in it, then they don’t want to cause problems, they don’t want to continue to commit crimes,” said Mitchell.

Even those with convictions that fill on the moral turpitude list can apply to have voter rights restored. Lewis thinks the new law will make it easier for people to get back to the polls after time behind bars.

“People should the opportunity to change their lives to move forward,” said Lewis.

Shay Farley, policy counsel for the Southern Poverty Law Center estimated the new list may impact a few thousand people.

She said the new law should allow for more consistency.

“You could go to your board of registrars in Montgomery County having committed the same crime as your sibling in Jefferson County and be told two separate things about your right to vote,” said Farley.

For a full look at the bill and listed offenses, click here.