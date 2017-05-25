Paws of the Week: May 25-June 1

(CBS42 Community) – Our weekly “Paws of the Week” segment highlights dogs and cats who have lived at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society the longest amount of time, or have special needs and are have trouble finding homes.

This week, please help us Tipper, Gilda, Millie, and Scooter loving homes. Remember, if these animals are not ideal for you, you might know someone who is looking for a pet that we feature. Please share this segment with fellow animals lovers.

Featured Dogs:

Tipper– Tipper sports the most adorable snaggletooth that gives her lots of character. She is a 25lb Schnauzer Mix! It is estimated that she is about 9-years-old. Looking for a quiet home where, ideally, she could be an only child.

Scooter– This handsome poodle mix is a 13-year-old male. He is also 9-years-old. Scooter is very friendly and is looking for a relaxing life as a lap dog.

Featured Cats:

Millie– Millie is a muted tortoiseshell weighing in at 8lbs. She is only a year old. Her fur is very soft and her personality is even softer. Millie is gentle and very sweet. She would make an excellent pet for someone.

Gilda– Gilda is a beautiful 2-year-old tortoiseshell who weighs about 6lbs. She has a flea allergy, so if you pet her right now you might feel some bumps on her skin. Those will clear up when she gets proper care from an owner that will give her monthly flea treatments.

PRO-ADOPTION TIPS:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm). Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today! 300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

SUPPORT:

