BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have one suspect in custody after a high-speed chase that ended downtown.

The chase ended at Carraway Blvd and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd.

Officials believe the suspect is connected to a string of robberies in Mountain Brook, Tarrant, Birmingham, and other parts of Jefferson County.

The suspect’s name will not be released until he is formally charged.

