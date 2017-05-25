Senior center plans surprise honor for WWII veteran

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Every day, Rev. William Hughes goes to the Senior Center at McKenzie Court in Tuscaloosa to play Dominoes. He’s played the game through the decades in a variety of settings–including during his time serving with the 28th Quartermasters in World War II.

With the tiles–Hughes is impressive. CBS 42 stopped into the Senior Center as he bested two other challengers. He’s also humble. “I just do what I can,” he shrugged after putting away another game. “If I win, it’s alright. If I lose, it’s alright.”

It’s part of what has made him such a popular presence at the Senior Center. “You’re thinking, he’s elderly,” explained Nutrition Director, Dinesha Carter. “You don’t know that there’s so much life in here.”

Carter said the first time she met the 100-year-old veteran, he was taking out the trash. She said, he’s always a gentleman–volunteering and offering to help. “It inspired me,” she said. “I hope I’m like him when I get older.”

Hughes points to something that happened during his deployment that stayed with him through the years. “On my mission, the Lord stopped me from dying,” he said. “I said, give me more time to help somebody. That’s my job. To help somebody.”

Hughes had several close calls–he recalled a bullet whizzing past his head. He got into a head-on collision in France that left him badly burned and hospitalized for more than a year. Still–of his military service–he said, “Oh it was fine. I loved it.” Hughes said he just enjoyed spending time with is fellow soldiers.

When he returned from serving, Hughes went to school to get his degree in Theology. He dropped out for five years–he said–because he thought that he would die soon. When asked why, he shrugged and responded, “Beats me!” He returned and got his degree, and went on to work as an associate pastor.

Hughes said his advice to younger people for a long and happy life is simply to stay in church and to be kind to people.

The Senior Center is planning a Memorial Day honor for Hughes–don’t worry, we aren’t giving away the surprise. The event is scheduled for Friday, since the facility will be closed on Monday.