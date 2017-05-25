Sheriffs arrest Center Point man for enticing a child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriffs arrested 28-year-old Kendall Leon Carr for enticing a child for immoral purposes.

According to the victim’s stepfather, the 15-year-old boy was visiting with a group of friends when Carr pulled up to the residence.

Carr was reportedly dressed as a woman and called the teens over. He made sexual comments to the group of teens and left them his cell phone number.

Sheriffs were notified and investigated the case. After securing warrants, detectives located and arrested Carr.