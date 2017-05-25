Terminally ill teenager uses his birthday to bring awareness to his disease

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WIAT) — A young boy has an unusual wish for his 15th birthday in August.

Jacob Priestley wants to receive 100,000 birthday cards.

Jacob is battling a terminal disease. He has a mitochondrial disease that shuts down parts of his body and leaves him bed-bound. There is no cure for the illness.

He’s already received many cards of well-wishes from all over the country. He says reading the cards give him a reason to smile.

“It’s amazing,” Jacob said. “I don’t know how to explain. It’s heartwarming.”

Even with his health issues, Jacob is dedicated to spreading awareness about his disease.

“His overall goal is to use his name and who he is, devote his life to trying to raise awareness so we can find a cure for it,” said Tom Priestley, Jacob’s dad.

The family’s hope is that awareness about mitochondrial disease will continue to spread with every card sent.

If you would like to send Jacob a birthday card, the family asks that you send it to:

JACOB PRIESTLEY

P.O. BOX 855

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZONA 85142