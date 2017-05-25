Virginia man indicted after reported arrest in Greene County with over a pound of cocaine

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury in Birmingham indicted a Virginia man after he was reportedly arrested in Greene County with more than a pound of cocaine, according to a release from the Department of Justice and the DEA.

William Rondell Holmes, 35, of Chesapeake, Va. was indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine on January 23. The cocaine was reportedly discovered after a trooper allegedly stopped Holmes for speeding on I-59.

The penalty for the charge is five to 40 years in prison and a maximum $5 million fine upon conviction. The DEA investigated the case in conjunction with ALEA.

