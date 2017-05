PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an accident is causing delays on I-65 southbound.

Troopers are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-65 (southbound) near the 44 mm. Use caution in the area. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) May 26, 2017

All lanes are blocked at the Tank Farm exit.

DETOUR: exit at Hwy 119 (Cahaba Valley Rd) in Pelham. Turn right to Hwy 31. Then take Hwy 31 SB back to I-65 in Alabaster @WIAT42 https://t.co/zgt04LwyE9 — Cameron Edgeworth (@CamEdgeworth) May 26, 2017