Alabama district attorney calling on pastors to adopt a gang member

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama district attorney is calling on clergy to “adopt a gang member” in an effort to curb crime.

Michael Jackson is the top prosecutor for Dallas, Hale, Bibb, Perry, and Wilcox Counties. He spoke with pastors in the Selma area this week about the idea.

“Most of these kids feel hopeless, like they don’t have a future,” Jackson said.

Jackson wants churches to get involved in the lives of those who are on a troubled path. For example, as an usher or member of a church sports team.

“What that entails is putting these kids around responsible adults, these gang members, where they have a leadership position in the church,” said Jackson.

Pastors from around Jefferson County are already involved in similar community efforts to reach young people.

“You’ve got to create a process that will not only partner to get the children in churches, but work also to where the core of the problem is and that’s parents,” said Pastor Tommy Lewis from Bethel Baptist Church.

Lewis said after school programs and summer camps are all good ways to keep youth around adults and the community.

“We’ve got to go back to having church, not inside the walls, but the work is outside the walls,” said Lewis.

Other church leaders like Dr. Reginald Patterson at Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church say Jackson’s plan is a step in the right direction. However, he worries it is not an easy task or a quick fix.

“The ones that are doing the crime is not in the church and don’t hardly have any respect for the minister, but some kind of way we’ve got to reach them,” said Patterson.

While Jackson is starting his efforts in Dallas County, he wants it to expand to other counties throughout the state.