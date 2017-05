BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All lanes are blocked on I-459 Northbound after a fatal crash near Grants Mill Road, according to ALEA.

CBS42 News learned of the two-vehicle crash around 5:06 p.m., and at this time three lanes are blocked but traffic is moving on the right shoulder. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

At this time, ALEA is advising people to avoid the area.