Another Ensley home goes up in flames overnight

Related Coverage Birmingham Fire officials say two Ensley house fires were intentionally set

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 100 block of Ave Z around 1 a.m. this morning.

Upon arrival, crews saw exposed flames and heavy smoke. They were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

According to officials, the structure was supposed to be vacant but someone was living inside. There was no power or gas turned on in the house.

The individual was not in the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

The house is a total loss. A neighboring house was also damaged from exposure to the fire.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.