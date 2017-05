(WIAT) — Happening today and every Friday until August 11: Teavana is offering a free select iced tea at Starbucks from 3-7 p.m.

The offer is to celebrate Summer! The promotion will happened every Friday until Aug. 11.

Teavana will also offer cocktail-inspired teas during the Happy Hour, like the Beach Bellini, Strawberry Daiquiri, Pina Colada and Mandarin Mimosa.