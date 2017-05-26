Jemison City park reopens after venomous snakes found earlier in the week

CHILTON CO. (WIAT)- Just in time for Memorial Day weekend Jemison police chief Shane Fulmer has given the go ahead to reopen the Jemison City Park after reports of water moccasins, which venomous near the creek in the park earlier in the week.

Police chief Shane Fulmer made the call to close to park Thursday after reports of the snakes. City crews found the snakes and eradicated them. At 11 AM Friday the park reopened.

“We haven’t seen any snake today, none late yesterday afternoon, and none today,” said Fulmer.

Amber Chandler and was at the park with her friends and family Friday.

“Here to spend some time with the family and get away from the house, and have a good day” said Chandler.

She was aware the park was closed Thursday but doesn’t have concerns about snakes at the park.

“We read up on it, and heard the situation had been put under control,” said Chandler.

“The police chief reminds people to still be cautious of your surroundings.