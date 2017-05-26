Rachel on the Road: Alabama Splash Adventure

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) —

Alabama Splash Adventure Park opens today!! The doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the 2017 season.We got a sneak peak around the park this morning. They call one of the two owners “The General” because she keeps the park in tip top shape. Even though Mrs. Roch is almost 86 years old, she is excited and ready for the opening!

Plus, The General is up for riding the rides. Goes to show you, the park is great for young or old adventurous goers.

New premium cabanas are available by the wave pool. You can rent the new cabanas for $160 a day. The premiums include a table, four chairs, two lounge chairs, a TV, safe and phone charger.

