Remains of Korean War veteran being brought back to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The remains of a Korean War veteran from Birmingham have been identified more than 60 years after he was killed. On Friday, his remains will be reunited with his family.

Private first-class Thomas Stagg, who lived in Ensley, was 21 when he and 10 other men were killed in 1950 during an enemy ambush in North Korea.

He was killed in action but his body couldn’t be recovered.

Scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified his remains just moths ago, 66 years after his body disappeared.

Stagg’s great-nephew Cameron Leonard knew little about him until just a few months ago when he found out his remains had been identified.

Leonard says it was an eye-opening process that’s providing closure for his family.

“I think my dad was surprised by this, it was actually the family’s decision to say hey, we accept these findings to be our long lost uncle but with the science and DNA you just can’t argue with it,” said Leonard

Family will meet up at the Birmingham Airport to finally see Stagg being brought back home.

“This is really special for my dad, it’s really important for him because it was really my grandmother’s, his mother’s dying wish that we just kind of didn’t stop looking,” said Leonard.

Stagg’s remains will arrive at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport at 10:46 a.m. He’ll be buried in Elmwood on Memorial Day.