Roadways expect crashes, airports expect congestion on Memorial Day weekend

(WIAT) — It’s going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend on the roads and in the airports. AAA says it expects this will be the busiest one since 2005.

“A 2.7 percent increase just from last year. If you’re talking about a sale at the mall, that doesn’t sound like much of a sale, but when you’re talking about the number of people traveling, that’s a tremendous amount,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama. “A one percent increase is a lot. Two percent is an unbelievable amount, and 2.7 is just really remarkable.”

This comes as roadways across the state and the country reach near-record accidents and fatalities. Last year was the deadliest year on Alabama’s highways in a decade. Some of that is due to distracted driving.

“When your margin of error is less, when there’s more cars around you and they’re closer to you, you just can’t afford any kind of distractions or anything that takes your mind off the road,” said Ingram.

That doesn’t mean you’ll see fewer crowds in airports, though. Air travel could reach record numbers this summer, according to expectations. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke to CBS News on Friday morning, saying people need to be prepared and be patient when they head to catch a flight.

“The most important thing would be to simply just bear with the process,” Kelly said.

CBS 42 News spoke with officials at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport about local tips to get through security quickly and efficiently. Here’s what they told us.

Plan ahead: packing your bags in an orderly and organized manner helps ease the screening process for both carry-ons and checked bags. (start with an empty bag when packing, sometimes people forget they left prohibited items in their bag)

Plan ahead: check your flights status before coming to the airport and print your boarding pass. If you prefer to use your phone make sure you have plenty of battery to get you through your trip (a paperback up is always handy to have).

Plan ahead: parking is available within walking distance from the terminal whether passengers choose the ease and convenience of valet parking or across the street in the parking deck.

Plan ahead: arrive at least 90 minutes to two hours ahead of your flight departure.

At the checkpoint: have your identification and board passes out and ready for the TSA document checker. Remember to avoid having prohibited items with you during your travel, for a list of those items visit www.tsa.gov < http://www.tsa.gov >

> Find your gate and enjoy some great bbq or a quick treat before you board your airplane. Southwest and United are located on Concourse C, Delta is located on Concourse A and American is located on Concourse B.

For arriving passengers, if they check bags, Southwest and United bag claim is located in Bag Claim 1&2 and Delta/American are located in Bag Claim 3&4. This is also helpful with curbside pick-up.

BHM cellphone waiting lot is available for those who are coming to pick up friends and family, it is equipped with a flight status board. Meeters and Greeters can wait with their cars in this lot until their parties have collected their bags and are ready to be loaded on the curb.

Enjoy yourselves and have a great trip!