State Troopers prepare to keep roadways safe this Memorial Day weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of people will soon hit the road for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. State Troopers in Tuscaloosa County have already begun efforts to step up patrols to help drivers stay safe.

Trooper Reginal King says ALEA will be looking for speeders, those driving under the influence and will also be keeping a look out for distracted drivers.

“We are encouraging everyone to obey all laws that govern the roads specifically your speed, wearing a seatbelt and things of that nature,” King said.

Interstate 20-59 construction zone in Cottondale in Tuscaloosa County is one of the busiest roadways in Tuscaloosa County. ALEA has extra Troopers in the work zone hoping to prevent accidents and loss of life.

“The speed limits have been reduced for a reason. The speed limit is typically 45 mph in these work zones around the Tuscaloosa area. So we are encouraging everyone to slow down, share the road. And just be courteous to other drivers as your passing through” King said.

Kaitlyn Jones and her family are traveling from Louisiana to Georgia. Jones appreciates the law enforcement presence and she plans to play it smart while on the roads.

“I wear my seat belt, stay off my phone, very aware of my surroundings and always know who is around me,” Jones said. “It is important to obey the law and to be safe so people can feel comfortable when making these big trips. Law enforcement is out here to help if something’s wrong.”

State Troopers say 253 people have lost their lives in car accidents this year on Alabama roadways. ALEA has investigated 12,457 crashes so far in 2017.

ALEA is using grant money this weekend to help keep more Troopers on patrol during the holiday.