Student athlete drowns at Gulf Shores

The university’s website goes on to say “Carter, a history major, was a member of Point Park’s Men’s Track and Field team. Ranked No. 4 nationally in the triple jump, he was in Alabama to compete in the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championship this week and was scheduled to compete Saturday. A native of Penn Hills, Carter graduated from Trinity Christian School and was the son of Shawn and Yvonne Carter.”

Waters have been dangerous on the Gulf Coast this week as we head into Memorial Day weekend, there have been at least 4 rescue attempts in the past two days. Friday, officials said surf conditions were improving but warned beachgoers to stay on alert.