208 CBRN Company deploying to Middle East

SPRINGVILLE, AL (WIAT)- Around 100 members of the National Guard 208 CBRN Company will soon deploy to the Middle East on Operation Enduring Freedom.

“We are pretty honored to be the very first hazmat chemical unit in the state of Alabama to do this type of mission. We have trained a lot of long hours we are prepared to show our stuff to make sure and let everyone know that the 208 is there to assist and respond in any situation,” said 208 CBRN 1st Sgt. Billy Heatherly.

They could not get into details about this mission.

“Each and every time we go out there we have to have handle or be able to assist in reconnaissance, decontamination, and things of that nature, its soldiers helping soldiers.”

Saturday night about 10 local businesses and churches put on a dinner to show their appreciation. Soldiers with their families enjoying steaks with all the trimmings.

“It make it easy to deploy when you know that the community that serve loves and supports and the love they show everyone in the unit being there means so much to these soldiers.” said 208 CBRN Company Commander Captain Kevin Ashley