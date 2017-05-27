GBHS hosting mobile adoption drive at The Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The weather is heating up and there’s no better way to enjoy it than hanging out with a four-legged friend. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is making it easy to find your new pal with a mobile adoption drive.

The mobile adoption unit will be near Belk at The Summit on Saturday, May 27th. You’ll find several dogs there ready to go home with you. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a sneak peek at some of the dogs that might make an appearance at the event, you can click here and check out all of the adoptable pets from GBHS. You can also find more on the GBHS social media pages here and here. For more on the event itself, click here.

You can also visit GBHS at its physical location at 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham. You can also call at (205) 942-1211 or email contactus@gbhs.org.