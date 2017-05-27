I AM a Father 5K racing into Birmingham Saturday, June 3rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Next month, people around the country will celebrate Father’s Day and people here in Birmingham can celebrate with the inaugural I AM a Father 5K Walk/Run at Kelly Ingram Park.

The race celebrates fatherhood, family and fitness. The day features a signature warm up with celebrity fitness ambassador “The Guru of Abs” DaShaun Johnson, live entertainment from local artists, and vendors. You’ll also find free health screenings from AIDS Alabama, Alabama Regional Medical Services and more.

Online registration is available now through Friday, June 2nd at midnight. Teams and individuals can register here. Race day registration will also be available from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Chip timed runner deadline is at 7:30 a.m. the morning of the race.

Entry fees are $35 for individual 5K runners and $30 for team 5K runners. All registered participants will receive a swag bag with a race t-shirt. Early packet pick-up will be held Friday, June 2nd from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Boutwell Auditorium.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park and runs through downtown Birmingham and ends back at Kelly Ingram Park. Awards will be given to Overall Male and Female finishers and 3-deep each age group 10 to 19 and in 10 year increments 20 to 70+ years old.

This is the third year for the race which started in Atlanta. It’s now expanding into the hometown of founder David Manuel with the inaugural Birmingham race. To find out more about the race including a look at the course map, click here. You can find out more about Manuel and the story behind I AM a Father 5K, click here.

Proceeds from the race benefit organizations that have structured programs for developing youth and strengthening families. Two organizations benefiting this year are Let Us Make Man and the Leadership Academy of the DeKalb County Chapter of the 100 Black Men of America.