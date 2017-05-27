Irondale Police investigating homicide

By Published:

IRONDALE, ALA. (WIAT)- Irondale police are investigating a homicide. Detective Michael Mangina said 26-year-old Drakkar Christian was shot in the backyard of a home on the 15-hundred block of Monticello Road.

Mangina tells CBS 42 news Christian was shot was at around 9:15 Friday night while visiting a female friend who lives at home.  Investigators said Christian was shot in the side and taken the hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect and victim didn’t know each other. Police said there is a murder warrant for Broderick Morgan.

Any with information about this case is asked call crimestroppers at 254-7777.

 

