BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are safe after a morning house fire in Birmingham.

Firefighters were called to the scene on 1st Court West around 6:55 a.m. on Saturday. The fire started in the backyard.

Two people were inside when the fire started but were able to escape. There were tense moments as crews worked to rescue dogs in the backyard. They were also able to escape safely.

Fire crews say the occupants are displaced and the back of the home is badly burned.