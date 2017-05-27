Woman leaps from car, runs to nearby restaurant after being shot in head

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala (WIAT): A woman has been airlifted to the hospital after being injured by a gunshot wound to the back of her head, Saturday around 7 pm, says Deputy Tim Kent of Blount County Sheriff’s Department.

Kent says the woman, a white female, jumped from a vehicle near the Jack’s Restaurant on Main Street. She then ran into the store and was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The condition of the woman is unclear, however, Kent says she was alert and speaking before she was airlifted.

Kent believes the woman was shot in the Cleveland, AL area but somehow ended up near this location.

Kent also believes the victim and the suspect knew each other and this may have been drug related.

Deputies have identified a person of interest in the shooting and have interviewed witnesses. At this time no additional information is being released as this is an active investigation.