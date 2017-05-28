12 shot, 14 total injured after shooting at party in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WIAT): Twelve people were treated for gunshots wounds and two others sustained injuries during a party that went early into Sunday morning, per a press release from Phenix City Police Department.

The release states at 4:30am, Sunday, officers responded to the call of a shooting at 100 block of 6th Street South. Upon arrival officer made contact with a male subject who suffered a none life threatening shot near the top of his head.

As investigators were speaking with the victim at Midtown Medical Center, 11 other victims with gunshot wounds began to arrive.

Two other victims also arrived with other injuries that occurred while at the party.

Officers have not released any further information pertaining to the case. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Phenix City Police at 334-298-0611.