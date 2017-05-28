Deputy mauled by dogs, hospitalized after reporting to call in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala (WIAT): A Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy was re-admitted to an area hospital after developing an infection from a dog bite, Saturday, per a press release sent out by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, the deputy was dispatched to a resident in the 100 block of 16th Terrace NE to check the welfare of a teenager who skipped school. This after the mother saw her on son home the security camera after she had dropped him off at school.

The release further states the deputy did not receive an answer and was attached by two large dogs once he went to the back of the house. He suffered bites to his legs and arms. The deputy was taken to the hospital were he was treated and released. The dogs were taken to be tested for rabies.

Saturday, the deputy was admitted to the hospital again after developing an infection. He remains at the hospital where he is being treated.