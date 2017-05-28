Florida joins other states in ending ‘tampon tax’

By Published: Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida will eliminate taxes charged on tampons under a measure signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Thursday approved a bill that would make feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads tax-exempt starting next January.

Florida is joining 13 other states and the District of Columbia that exempt taxes on the sale of feminine hygiene products or have enacted laws to exempt these products in the future. Alabama does not exempt taxes on the sale of feminine hygiene products.

Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy.”

The tax exemption was included in a $180 million tax cut package passed by the Florida Legislature. Floridians are expected to save an estimated $11 million a year with the elimination of the tax on feminine hygiene products.

