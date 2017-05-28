Indy 500 race day ‘need to know’: Parking, getting to track

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Before you head to the track for Sunday’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, here are some helpful tips from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gate 4 closed

Due to additional measures for the visit of Vice President Mike Pence, fans planning to enter in the Turn 2 area of the track should note Gate 4 has been closed for pedestrian access Friday through Sunday. Fans are encouraged to enter via Gate 3 along 16th Street instead. Also, fans who sit in Turn 2 will have to use Gate 12, instead of Gate 4. Fans expecting to be impacted by these changes plan to arrive earlier than usual.

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway: What’s allowed and what’s not inside the track

Streets closed

16th Street will be closed Sunday between Olin Avenue on the east to the 16th Street roundabout on the west from 11 a.m. until the end of the race. At the same time, 16th Street will not be accessible from Polco Street, as it will be blocked at 10th Street.

Georgetown Road south of 25th Street will close to all vehicular traffic at 7 a.m. Sunday. To access parking lots along Georgetown Road after 7 a.m., use these routes: From the north, take 25th Street to Auburn Street. From the south, take Crawfordsville Road to Winton Avenue.

Infield parking

A prepurchased parking pass is required to enter any Indianapolis Motor Speedway lot. Guests with a prepaid infield parking pass must enter through either Gate 2 or Gate 10. Infield lots will open at 6 a.m. For Gate 2, enter westbound off 16th Street (use right two lanes). For Gate 10, enter off 30th Street.

See the Indianapolis 500 parking map

Parking outside track

Exterior Indianapolis Motor Speedway lots, all which is parking with prepurchased parking passes, will open at 5 a.m. Sunday. Limited accessible race-day parking spaces remained available Friday. To purchase Americans with Disabilities Act parking, contact the speedway ticket office at 317-492-6700. ADA parking will be available in the following lots: 1B, 2, 3, Hall of Fame Museum (inside Gate 2) and 7 (also called the North 40 lot).

Those visitors without prepurchased parking passes will need to find other parking options, which include Speedway town residents’ lawns and other parking areas.

Taxi, Uber users

A race-day taxi stand will be located at 10th Street and Polco Street. Uber users can find the same at Main Street and Gilman Street.

Bike to track

INDYCOG will have a bike ride from downtown’s Indianapolis City Market, 222 E. Market St.,to parking near the track. Participants will gather at City Market from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for music, a short welcome address, games, and food trucks before setting out. The group will ride from City Market to Daredevil Brewing Co., 1151 N. Main St., Speedway, which will have monitored bike parking. Cost is $10 in advance, $15 on race day.

Traffic on Twitter

Follow Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice and Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD.