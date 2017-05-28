University of Alabama team working on ice radar system

Associated Press Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Engineering researchers at the University of Alabama are developing a system to help measure the world’s ice sheets and glaciers.

The team is working on a type of radar that can be used to scan the interior of ice. Researchers say that’s important because scientists aren’t sure how much melting ice will influence rising seas as the climate changes.

A university news release says the project is the first for the school’s new Remote Sensing Center. Workers there plan to develop technologies for measuring soil, moisture, snow and ice.

The center is led by Prasad Gogineni. He says the new radar will be capable of measuring ice in a way that’s not currently possible.

The project will be funded through a nearly $1 million grant from a foundation based in Denmark.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s