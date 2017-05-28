Step stone dedication at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Service members from Alabama were honored Sunday during a ceremony at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park with step stones bearing their names. The park honors service men and women who are living as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thirty-eight service members were honored Sunday, according to the list of names from the park’s website.

Friends and families of those soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines were there to represent them. The new step stones were placed around the flag pole at the park.

Their names were read aloud and taps was played to honor the fallen.

“We’re out here today to honor and to remember all those millions of Americans, men and women, who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us today, and also to try to make sure that the younger generation or those that are still living remember the sacrifices made by those Americans,” said Col. Mike Edwards, U.S. Army Retired.

The names of those honored Sunday, May 28, 2017 are (from the park’s website):

Beveridge, Chuck – SGT – Marines

Clark, Robert B. – LCPL – Marines

Clouse, Adell L. – SGT – Air Force

Clouse, Roger L. – CPT – Air Force

Davis, Charles – TSGT – Army

Ferguson, W. J. – LCPL – Marines

Harris, Robert L. – SGT – Army

Hartley, Robert E. – GYSGT – Marines

Headley, Jeremy A. – LT – Navy

Helton, Jimmie R. – CW3 – Army

Herrod, Jr., William T. – TSGT – Marines

Hudgins, James A. – SN – Navy

Isaac, James E. – LTC – Army

Isaac, Jr., James E. – PFC – Army

Johnson, Jimmy – LT – Navy

Jones , Jack H. – MAJ – Air Force

Kelly, Willis C. – AN – Navy

Leach , Justin W. – SRA – Air Force

Lehman, Donald D. – LTC – Marines

Martin, Elliot H. – CPL – Air Force

Melanson, Mark A. – COL – Army

Miller, Ralph L. – PO2 – Navy

Nance, Barry K. – SSG – Army

Parker, Debra M. – COL – Air Force

Parker, Herman G. – CPL – Marines

Patton, Samuel L. – 2LT – Army

Redmill, Rayford C. – CPL – Army

Rogers, Willie – MSGT – Air Force

Rumbley, Wesley W. – SGT – Marines

Sims, Charles G. – SN – Navy

Sullivan , Allen T. – SFC – Army

Taylor, William T. – 2LT – Marines

Thomas, Richard E. – SGT – Marines

Thompson, Sherman – MSGT – Army

Towle, III, Herbert – CAPT – Navy

Warren, Jerry – SGT – Army

Weaver, Charles W. – HTFN – Navy

Weaver, William H. – SSG – Army

Senator Luther Strange was also in attendance. He said his uncle whom he never met died in World War II and is remembered in a memorial at the park. Sunday was Strange’s first visit to the park.

“It’s just a symbol of the sacrifice that so many families represented in this room have made for our country, so it’s a special day for me not only to praise our veterans and recognize their sacrifice but also to pay respects to my uncle that I didn’t know,” said Strange.

The park is located at 100 Overton Access Road, Birmingham, AL 35259.

Learn more about the park here.