American Village Memorial Day Events

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) —

There are several events taking place today at American Village in Montevallo to honor, remember and share the stories of service and sacrifice by America’s veterans. Below you’ll find the activities to attend for free on this Memorial Day.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

10:30 Patrick Henry – Colonial Chapel

11:00 A Salute to our Veterans – Liberty Hall

11:00 Mercy Otis Warren – Washington Hall, Assembly Room

11:30 Young Martha Washington – Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room

Colonial Games – Constitution Green

12:00 Patrick Henry – Colonial Chapel

Crime and Punishment – Colonial Courthouse

Lucy Knox – Founders Hall

12:30 Colonial Games – Constitution Green

Calling all Soldiers – The Encampment

Young Martha Washington – Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room

1:00 Wreath Laying Ceremony – National Veterans Shrine Plaza

Mercy Otis Warren – Washington Hall, Assembly Room

Lucy Knox – Founders Hall

Flag Retirement Ceremony – Concord Bridge

1:30 Gold Star Memorial Prayer Service – Colonial Chapel

Calling all Soldiers – The Encampment

Colonial Medical Demonstration – Founders Hall

Crime and Punishment – Colonial Courthouse

Colonial Games – Constitution Green

2:00 Young Martha Washington – Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room

Mercy Otis Warren – Washington Hall, Assembly Room

Lucy Knox – Founders Hall

Portrait Dedication, Children of the American Revolution – Oval Office

2:30 Crime and Punishment Colonial Courthouse

Colonial Medical Demonstration – Founders Hall

Calling all Soldiers – The Encampment

Patrick Henry – Colonial Chapel

If the weather does not hold out, there is a plan in place and activities indoors to be a part of. Click here for more information on weather procedures.