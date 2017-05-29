American Village Memorial Day Events

By Published: Updated:

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) —

There are several events taking place today at American Village in Montevallo to honor, remember and share the stories of service and sacrifice by America’s veterans. Below you’ll find the activities to attend for free on this Memorial Day.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

10:30    Patrick Henry – Colonial Chapel

11:00    A Salute to our Veterans – Liberty Hall

11:00    Mercy Otis Warren – Washington Hall, Assembly Room

11:30    Young Martha Washington – Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room
Colonial Games – Constitution Green

12:00    Patrick Henry – Colonial Chapel
Crime and Punishment – Colonial Courthouse
Lucy Knox  – Founders Hall

12:30    Colonial Games – Constitution Green
Calling all Soldiers – The Encampment
Young Martha Washington – Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room

1:00      Wreath Laying Ceremony – National Veterans Shrine Plaza
Mercy Otis Warren – Washington Hall, Assembly Room
Lucy Knox  – Founders Hall
Flag Retirement Ceremony – Concord Bridge

1:30      Gold Star Memorial Prayer Service – Colonial Chapel
Calling all Soldiers – The Encampment
Colonial Medical Demonstration – Founders Hall
Crime and Punishment – Colonial Courthouse
Colonial Games – Constitution Green

2:00     Young Martha Washington – Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room
Mercy Otis Warren – Washington Hall, Assembly Room
Lucy Knox  – Founders Hall
Portrait Dedication, Children of the American Revolution – Oval Office

2:30      Crime and Punishment     Colonial Courthouse
Colonial Medical Demonstration – Founders Hall
Calling all Soldiers – The Encampment
Patrick Henry – Colonial Chapel

If the weather does not hold out, there is a plan in place and activities indoors to be a part of. Click here for more information on weather procedures.

