Everlasting faith on display at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Memorial Day is the busiest day for the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. There are hundreds of people buried there, all service members who fought for the country, some of whom gave their lives doing so.

“Families that’ll come out, and also other interested folks who have never heard of the cemetery or this is their first opportunity,” said Quincy Whitehead, director of the Alabama National Cemetery. “Most of the families that come back, this is their first time coming back after the burial, and of course, we have some families that will come back every year for the program and to visit the gravesite.”

If you stop to take a closer look at the headstones, you may notice there are emblems at the top of many of them. There are dozens of religious symbols recognized by the Veterans Administration that can be placed on the gravestone, and more than twenty of them are found at the Alabama National Cemetery.

Whitehead says about eighty percent of families will choose to have an emblem on their loved one’s marker, saying the religious beliefs of the service member are important, and they want them to be recognized.

“As folks are walking through, I feel like it’s a lot, just for the comfort of the family, so when they walk by, they can actually see there’s someone else that actually shared the same faith that their loved ones shared,” she said.

While the Latin Cross, which represents Christianity, is the most common at the cemetery, there are also many other common emblems at the Alabama National Cemetery, including the Star of David, emblematic of Judaism, the moon and crescent, representing Islam, and the wheel of the righteous, a symbol of the Buddhist faith.