Man and 3-year-old son killed in Tallapoosa River kayak incident, 4-year-old son survives

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and his child lost their lives in a kayaking incident on the Tallapoosa River on Sunday, while one of his sons survived, according to a release from ALEA.

Jason Smith, 34, of Heflin went out on the water Sunday with his two sons, aged 3 and 4. Around 5:30 p.m., the incident occurred in which Smith and his 3-year-old son were killed.

Smith and his 3-year-old son, who were reportedly not wearing flotation devices, were recovered on Monday in the area where they entered the water. The 4-year-old son was not injured.

 

