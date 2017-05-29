Manufacturer issues recall for certain Kobalt and Greenworks cordless lawnmowers due to fire hazard

(WIAT) — Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has issued a recall for select Kobalt and Greenworks cordless electric lawnmowers due to a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The fire hazard reportedly arises from a chance of the circuit board short-circuiting and catching fire. The recall involves 40-Volt dual blade Kobalt models, as well as the 40-volt twin force Greenworks G-Max mowers.

The company is asking consumers to immediately stop using the lawn mowers, remove the batteries, and contact the hotline for repair at 888-266-7096 or greenworkstools.com.

For information, CLICK HERE to see the recall alert.

