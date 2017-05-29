National Guard Unit gets overwhelming support from community on deployment

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A National Guard Unit in Springville is receiving a lot of support from the community after being deployed.

The 208 CBRN (C-BURN) Company will go to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

It’s the first chemical company from the state to go on a chemical mission.

Commander Kevin Ashley says he’s grateful for the community’s support. He encourages people to continue reaching out to the troops during their deployment.

“Keep praying for, sending positive information to these soldiers,” Ashley said. “It does mean a lot to us – the constant contact and the support, and the affirmations that what we do matters.”

The mission is estimated to last 400 days, but that number could change.