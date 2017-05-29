Outcast Voters League hosts a rally to decriminalize marijuana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Outcast Voters League is hosting a rally to convince the City Council to decriminalize the use of marijuana.

The Vice President of the Outcast Voters League, Iva Williams, encourages citizens to fight the issue that’s gotten a lot of national attention on a local level.

“As legislators debate this in our United States Congress, it is imperative that we fight these policies on the local level as well, ” Williams said. “It is in that spirit that we call upon the Citizens of Birmingham to join us in a rally to urge our Birmingham City Council to ‘decriminalize the use of marijuana’ to protect poor citizens in our communities from being subjected to unnecessary encounters with the justice system while tying up valuable resources that should be directed at pursuing real crime.”

The rally will be held on Monday, May 29th at Railroad Park at 9 a.m.