HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Noor Alzaybak who was last seen on May 25, 2017, in Huntsville.

Alzaybak is 5’7″, 120 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She may also be wearing glasses.

If you have any information leading to her location, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (256) 532-3412.