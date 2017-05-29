The American Village hosts Memorial Day tribute

By Published: Updated:

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of people crowded the hall at The American Village Monday for a Memorial Day tribute.

The local landmark, which is known for its dedication to veterans, had a day filled with events.

“I think today reminds us how privileged we are to live as Americans, to live in a land of freedom– and freedom is not free,” said Tom Walker, the executive director of The American Village. “So we properly honor those who pay that price.”

Veterans in attendance spanned generations; representing different wars and branches of military. But the real purpose was to honor those who could not make it home from the battlefield.

“Our national memory is something that has to be passed on,” Walker said. “We’re not born with it in our DNA, so each generation has to carry it on and pass it on to the next.”

