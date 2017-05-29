Three hots and a cot helping veterans in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Many veterans face issues when readjusting to normal life post military service. It can lead to things like unemployment, mental health issues, substance abuse, and homelessness.

One-third of all homeless people are veterans, but there are organizations out there that help veterans who are without a home.

Three Hots and a Cot houses homeless veterans and provides food. The organization also provides services that help them find work. Three Hots and a Cot has locations in Birmingham and Center Point.

Sherri Lee is a Veteran currently living at Three Hots and a Cot. She became homeless while moving to Alabama for a job, but before she made it the job was no longer open. Lee encourages veterans to seek help from resources like Three Hots and Cot to help them get back on their feet.

Buddy Fletcher works at Three Cots and a Hot and he says has seen so many veterans benefit and get back on track through the organization. Fletcher encourages people to educate themselves and try to understand that veterans face different issues then the general public.

Fletcher and Lee both encourage people to donate and help veterans in need. If you would like to help or want information on organizations in Alabama that help veterans, click on the links below.

Three Hots and a Cot:

http://cotsforvets.org/

United Way of Central Alabama:

http://www.uwca.org/

Birmingham VA Medical Center:

https://www.birmingham.va.gov/

Still Serving Veterans

https://ssv.org/