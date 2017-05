JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence in Jupiter Monday morning, according to our NBC affiliate in the area.

The report says Wood was taken into custody at 3 a.m. According to Palm Beach County Jail records, he was released from custody around 10:50 a.m.

Woods is a resident of Jupiter Island.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.