Etowah County Sheriffs searching for missing 19-year-old male

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Hunter Shane Mason who was reported missing on May 28, 2017.

Mason was last seen in the area of Beasley Road, Attalla on May 26th.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mason had borrowed a vehicle from a family member. He sent the family member a text on May 27th, but he has not had contact with the family member since.

Mason is described as a white male, 6’1″, and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2014 black four-door Nissan Altima. The vehicle’s license plate is 6145AR7.

Officials do not know if Mason is in danger.

Anyone with information concerning Hunter Shane Mason is asked to call the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825 and speak with Investigator Will Farley.