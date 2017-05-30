Five correctional officers arrested on bribery allegations at Elmore facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Department of Corrections have arrested five correctional officers on charges of using their positions as correctional officers for personal gain, according to a release from the Department.

The arrests came on May 24 and 26 after a 3-month-long investigation at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore. The Investigations and Intelligence Division of the ADOC teamed up with the Fraud Task Force, and initiated the investigation after receiving information of a suspected bribery scheme involving officers and inmates, according to the release.

The scheme reportedly involved officers giving inmates contraband such as drugs and cell phones, and in turn, the inmates would use the phones to illegally purchase items for the officers.

“After months of investigating this case, our corruption and fraud task force uncovered the bribery scheme involving correctional officers who are sworn to protect the public, but instead chose to use their position to illegally further their self-interest,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn in the release.

The five officers taken into custody have been identified in the release as Joshua Alexander, 26, of Hayneville; Jarod McDowell, 29, of Wetumpka; and Ronald Dickerson, 23, Patrick Jones, 42, Leonard Scott, 31, all of Montgomery.