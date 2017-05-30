Graduate transfers and early signing period a hot topic at SEC meetings

Published:

DESTIN, Fla. (WIAT)- The annual SEC meetings have begun this week at the Sandestin Hilton with a lot to talk about for the future of college football.

Among the hot topics is the proposal to change the current SEC graduate transfer rule. The current rule prohibits schools from accepting a graduate transfer for a certain period of time if recent graduate transfers did not academically qualify, a rule that does not exist in other Power 5 conferences.

Another topic of discussion is the recent adoption of an early signing period for Dec. 20-22. What do the coaches think of it? Watch the above video to see Nick Saban’s opinions on these matters,

