Hoover school board to donate Trace Crossings land to the city

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover’s school board will have a special called meeting to vote on donating land to the city in the Trace Crossings area.

A new development bringing hundreds of homes to the area and talks of new commercial businesses has some people concerned about traffic and property values.

The city has agreed to build new access roads to the schools in the area. In exchange for building the roads, the Board of Education was asked to donate some of the land.

One of the roads will be between Hoover High School and Bumpus Middle School. The other access road would be between Trace Crossings and the sports complex which would lead to Stadium Trace Parkway.

The board is expected to vote on the land donation on Tuesday.