BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured a man while he was sitting inside a home on the couch.

According to Lt. Sean Edwards, the man was sitting on a sofa in a home in the 500 block of Orchid Rd when someone fired inside. The man was shot in the back. The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

