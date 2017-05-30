Mississippi suspect in shooting rampage that killed deputy, child and 6 others released from hospital

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities say the man accused of shooting and killing eight people in Lincoln County has been released from the hospital.
35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt had been at the University of Mississippi Medical Center since Sunday.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Communications Director Warren Strain said Godbolt is being held at an undisclosed detention center.
Godbolt is facing one charge of capital murder and seven charges of 1st-degree.
Below is the list of victims who died during the shooting spree:
- Deputy William Durr, age 36
- Barbara Mitchell, age 55
- Brenda May, age 53
- Tocarra May, age 35
- Austin Edwards, age 11
- Jordan Blackwell, age 18
- Ferral Burage, age 45
- Shelia Burage, age 46