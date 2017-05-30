National Senior Games begin Friday at BJCC and throughout Birmingham metro area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to come to Birmingham for the National Senior Games.

Starting Friday at the BJCC, Senior Games events will take place until June 15 at venues across the Birmingham area, including Samford University, the Birmingham Crossplex and the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

More than 10,500 athletes over the age of 50 are set to compete in the hundreds of events.

All of the events are free for spectators to attend.

“People in Birmingham are not going to believe how vital, how healthy, how active these people are,” said Del Moon, a spokesman for the National Senior Games Association. “And that they share this secret that everybody can share– be a part of. If you want a longer life, and a better quality of life, keep moving.”

Moon said the games are still in search off volunteers.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit http://nsga.com/volunteer.